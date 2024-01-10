Catholicos Aram I arrives in Doha

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia and his pontifical delegation arrived in Doha, Qatar, upon the invitation of the Qatari prime minister on Tuesday, January 9.

“His Holiness was welcomed at the airport by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar; the Prelate of the Armenian Prelacy in UAE and Qatar, HG Bp. Mesrob Sarkissian; the Co-Chair of the Central Council of the Catholicosate, Mr. Krikor Mahserejian; the Chair of the Armenian National Representatives Assembly of the Diocese, Mr. Varoujan Nerguizian and members from the Armenian community,” the Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia reported.

During his three-day visit, Aram I will meet with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, state officials and representatives of the local Armenian community.

