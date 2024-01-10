A saintly samurai: progress and hopes for the canonization of the “Samurai of Christ

The possible canonization would be a significant milestone, marking Ukon as the first Japanese samurai to be declared a saint. The Church anxiously awaits the results of investigations into the miracles attributed to his intercession, in the hope that this “samurai of Christ” will soon become a saint officially recognized by the Catholic Church.

LIM KYM

(ZENIT News / Manila, 01.10.2024).- On the occasion of the 409th anniversary of the arrival of Blessed Justus Takayama Ukon in Manila, Cardinal Thomas Aquinas Manyo Maeda, Archbishop of Osaka, presided over a mass on December 21, 2023. During this celebration, which was part of a pilgrimage, the cardinal expressed hope that the canonization process of the “samurai of Christ” would be completed soon. Takayama Ukon, a layperson, politician, and military figure, was beatified in 2017 for renouncing nobility and wealth to follow Christ.

The Archbishop of Osaka’s pilgrimage in the Philippines, accompanied by 30 Japanese Catholics, included the unveiling of a statue in his honor and the presentation of paintings depicting his life in Manila.

Born in 1552, Ukon converted to Christianity at the age of 12 and defied Christian persecution in 16th-century Japan. Despite losing everything for his faith, he continued to be an advocate for Christians and died in exile in Manila in 1615. His beatification in 2017 marked the recognition of his sacrifice and dedication to the faith.

The Catholic Church in Japan and the Philippines is pushing for the canonization of Takayama Ukon, awaiting Vatican approval. His unique role among Japanese blesseds highlights his crucial role in the expansion of Christianity in the country, his resistance to persecution, and his spiritual influence, also linked to the tea ceremony.

The pilgrimage of Japanese believers to the Philippines underscores the importance of preserving the memory and devotion to figures like Takayama Ukon, whose life continues to inspire faithful around the world. The potential canonization would be a significant milestone, declaring Ukon as the first Japanese samurai to be recognized as a saint. The Church eagerly anticipates the results of investigations into miracles attributed to his intercession, hoping that this “samurai of Christ” will soon be officially recognized as a saint by the Catholic Church.

https://zenit.org/2024/01/10/a-saintly-samurai-progress-and-hopes-for-the-canonization-of-the-samurai-of-christ/