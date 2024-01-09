Campaign launched encouraging people to Give Prayer A Go

The campaign coincides with the Year of Prayer, designated by Pope Francis, as the Catholic Church prepares for the Year of Jubilee in 2025.

(ZENIT News – ICN / London, 01.09.2024).- The Archdiocese of Southwark has launched a campaign to encourage people to Give Prayer A Go and welcome Christ into their hearts.

People often speak of barriers to prayer, which can range from feeling their lives are too busy to take a moment or that they are unsure where to start. Give Prayer A Go aims to help people overcome these perceived barriers, by providing them with practical and engaging tips and resources to help them build a stronger relationship with the Lord Jesus through prayer.

Speaking about the power of prayer, The Most Reverend John Wilson, the Archbishop of Southwark said: “Prayer is strength for the weak. It’ll never make things worse and only make them better.

“The biggest challenge to praying is just beginning, but you can only learn to ride a bicycle by trying it out. It’s the same with prayer – you just need to give it a go.

“Even just by praying the Our Father – the prayer the Lord Jesus taught us – when we wake up and as we go to sleep will make a difference.

“If we ask, we will be heard. If we seek, we will be found. If we knock, the Lord Jesus will open the door. So, pray. Pray to welcome Christ into your hearts. Go on, give prayer a go.”

Archbishop John launched the campaign with a video asking people to Give Prayer A Go. The campaign will share a range of content, from social media graphics, to explainers about prayer. The activities will include:

– sharing testimonies of prayer, from how prayer has people overcome difficult situations to how prayer has enriched lives.

– helping people overcome perceived barriers to prayer, by showing the various ways you can welcome Christ into your hearts.

– giving people ideas, resources and tips to pray. From quotes from Saints to simple steps to follow to turn your mind and heart to the Lord Jesus.

– advertising prayer events across the Archdiocese, such as highlighting prayer groups, adoration and the rosary; as well as – explaining the different types of prayers, so as many people as possible can feel included.

The beauty of the Give Prayer A Go campaign is that anyone can get involved and its simple, you just need to pray and let Christ into your hearts.

An online wall has been established by the Archdiocese, to give people a chance to write their own prayers and share their experiences of prayer and the difference it has made to their lives. To write your own prayer, you can do so by heading to the Archdiocese of Southwark’s website: www.rcsouthwark.co.uk/faith/giveprayerago.

The campaign will run throughout 2024 and will look to build momentum as the Catholic Church prepares for the Jubilee 2025.

