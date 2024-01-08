[Photo Gallery] Poignant: Eight Children Make Their First Communion in War-Torn Gaza

Eight children made their First Communion amid ruins, shots and bombs

(ZENIT News / Gaza, 08.01.2024).- On Sunday, January 7, Feast of the Baptism of Jesus, eight Gazan children made their first Communion in the parish of the Holy Family, the only Catholic church in Gaza, which in the recent past suffered attacks of the Israeli Army, leaving three faithful dead.

Two of the nuns who accompanied the children, Sister Mary of Perpetual Help and Sister Mary of the Pillar recounted what happened: “With a heart firstly full of humility, because we are useless servants, and gratitude for the many gifts received, especially that of life, and, full of happiness, we announce with great joy by the grace of God that in our parish of the Holy Family eight of our children received Our Lord Jesus Christ for the first time.”

“There is no greater, more beautiful and perfect union than to receive Our Lord Jesus Christ. These children received Communion for the first time. They began their preparation with great enthusiasm last year, with the hope of receiving Communion in mid-December during a visit of the Patriarch, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, a visit he makes every year to our parish. A visit that, for reasons we all know, he was unable to make,” said one of the Sisters.

She expressed her joy as mother in the faith of these little ones: “If a mother feels proud on seeing her children going to Communion, with what greater reason do we who have seen them persevere in that first hope and desire for God. He has prepared their hearts and maintained them in the midst of so many difficulties and dangers. We adorned our church with the little we had but with much love and joy; it was a special day for all.”

Among other details, she said that “The ceremony that Father Yousef celebrated was very beautiful and every minute that went by the children got more and more excited, the Readings the Offering, until finally the most awaited moment arrived. What joy and emotion. The Thanksgiving and Blessing completed the ceremony, after which they asked him if henceforth they could receive Communion normally as everyone else. When I said yes, they raised their hands as fists and cried out: Yeah! – full of joy and emotion.”

https://googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/ads?client=ca-pub-7448133621512387&output=html&h=280&adk=3782936137&adf=1108119383&pi=t.aa~a.2557174715~i.15~rp.4&w=730&fwrn=4&fwrnh=100&lmt=1704868708&num_ads=1&rafmt=1&armr=3&sem=mc&pwprc=4413005688&ad_type=text_image&format=730×280&url=https%3A%2F%2Fzenit.org%2F2024%2F01%2F08%2Fphoto-gallery-poignant-eight-children-make-their-first-communion-in-war-torn-gaza%2F&ea=0&fwr=0&pra=3&rh=183&rw=730&rpe=1&resp_fmts=3&wgl=1&fa=27&dt=1704868708129&bpp=1&bdt=3282&idt=1&shv=r20240103&mjsv=m202401030101&ptt=9&saldr=aa&abxe=1&cookie=ID%3D17e14138dfdf3963-22d84cc47ce400eb%3AT%3D1696515905%3ART%3D1704868623%3AS%3DALNI_MaY40MBJRtw3QkGJKitG7sz9dH98Q&gpic=UID%3D00000c8e49517109%3AT%3D1696515905%3ART%3D1704868623%3AS%3DALNI_MZeV92DMDQ0HxFzkodgENd6JL6kuA&prev_fmts=0x0%2C1179x280%2C267x600%2C227x600%2C730x280&nras=4&correlator=1680011408288&frm=20&pv=1&ga_vid=2047909162.1662620897&ga_sid=1704868705&ga_hid=2072548415&ga_fc=1&u_tz=180&u_his=2&u_h=1080&u_w=1920&u_ah=981&u_aw=1920&u_cd=24&u_sd=1&adx=90&ady=2533&biw=1179&bih=742&scr_x=0&scr_y=0&eid=44759876%2C44759927%2C31080262%2C31080218%2C95320870%2C95320891&oid=2&pvsid=2074409737445826&tmod=2116858441&uas=0&nvt=1&fc=1408&brdim=1564%2C149%2C1564%2C149%2C1920%2C25%2C1179%2C822%2C1179%2C742&vis=1&rsz=%7C%7Cs%7C&abl=NS&fu=128&bc=31&ifi=8&uci=a!8&btvi=3&fsb=1&dtd=6

Sister concluded saying: “We pray for peace in these lands and today we pray that that hope and that desire to receive Our Lord Jesus Christ will remain in our children and live in each one of our hearts.”

https://zenit.org/2024/01/08/photo-gallery-poignant-eight-children-make-their-first-communion-in-war-torn-gaza/