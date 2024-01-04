Quake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Thursday recorded an earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.3, at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 3:40am local time, 8 kilometers northeast of Armenia’s Tashir city, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremor measured magnitude 4 to 5 at the epicenter, the Rescue Service of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The seismic activity was felt in Sarchapet, Norashen, Dzoramut, Metsavan, and Saratovka villages as well as in Tashir city of Armenia’s Lori Province.

