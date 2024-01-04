Armenian Christmas 2024: Activities, History, FAQs, Dates, and Facts About the celebration

Although the date of the commemoration may seem peculiar to the majority, it is consistent with Christian traditions.

Armenian Christmas 2024: The Armenian Christmas holiday is annually observed on January 6. Commemorating this occasion in the same manner since its inception, it has been an integral part of Armenian customs for over 1700 years. Although the date of the commemoration may seem peculiar to the majority, it is consistent with Christian traditions.

Armenians observe the Epiphany of Christ, the revelation of Jesus Christ as the son of God, as opposed to Christ’s birthday, in contrast to Catholics. Following a period of fasting, Armenians partake in lavish feasts that consist of rice, nuts, sweets, and chocolates.

Armenian Christmas History

Armenia’s history dates back to approximately 3500 B.C. Remains have been unearthed by scientists, providing evidence of the Armenians’ existence throughout the Stone Age. During the second century A.D., Pompey ruled Armenia. The reign came to an end with the establishment of the Armenian Arsacid Dynasty. The Armenian Apostolic Church established Christianity in Armen in 301 A.D., marking the nation’s historic adoption of Christianity as its official religion and the first to do so globally.

The Armenian Apostolic Church operated autonomously from both the Catholic and Orthodox faiths. People throughout Europe observed the Roman holiday known as Solis Invicti. Solis Invicti was a winter solstice observance that was specifically devoted to the monarch Helios. To prevent a conflict between Christmas and Solis Invicti, Catholics have chosen to reschedule the celebration of the two festivals.

Consequently, the 25th of December was designated as Christmas, and the 6th of January was designated as the Feast of the Epiphany. In Armenia, on the other hand, Solis Invicti was not observed, so there was no necessity to alter the dates. The Armenians continued their Christmas celebrations that began on January 6. Christmas in Armenia has been observed on January 6 ever since that time.

A week before Armenian Christmas, several Armenians observe a fast. Following it are celebrations with a Christmas theme that take place all over the world on December 25. Gathering for family dinners, preparing traditional Armenian dishes, engaging in activities, and exchanging gifts are all components of the festivities.

https://newsd.in/armenian-christmas/?fbclid=IwAR1H3ErOXCKuD6vxQvvJGgVRB5HcutM-Z3Bkj29_AIFWzjkL2jZ3EtQILqQ