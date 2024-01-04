Archbishop of America met the primate of the Eastern Diocese of America in the Armenian Church

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America warmly welcomed Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, the primate of the Eastern Diocese of America in the Armenian Church, to the Archdiocesan Headquarters.

Bishop Mesrop, consecrated to the episcopacy on October 8, 2023, by Catholicos Karekin II in Etchmiadzin, Armenia, made his first visit to the Archdiocese, extending heartfelt Christmas wishes to Archbishop Elpidophoros.

During their meeting, the two hierarchs delved into the rich spiritual ties and historical proximity shared between the Greek and Armenian communities. They also discussed the imperative of ministering to the youth and the challenges associated with preserving faith, culture, and language. In closing, Archbishop Elpidophoros extended his warmest wishes for a Merry and Blessed Christmas to Bishop Mesrop, who would be celebrating the occasion on January 6, following the Armenian tradition.

Photos: GOARCH

https://orthodoxtimes.com/archbishop-of-america-met-the-primate-of-the-eastern-diocese-of-america-in-the-armenian-church/?fbclid=IwAR1bnrmXYleE19f9a1nRx6j_B9L6ZnLaI_yQEF3EQGZNPTekxTpFF4-B_OA