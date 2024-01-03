Three years, thrice displaced: A family flees Nagorno-Karabakh

On September 19, Azerbaijan launched an attack on various areas in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that is a self-proclaimed republic internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but has traditionally been home to many ethnic Armenians. After a ceasefire agreement was reached 24 hours later, more than 100,000 people from the region fled to neighboring Armenia. Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams in Armenia have been providing aid, including mental health care, to displaced people like Mileta and her family.

Fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh

Before the war erupted, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh endured 10 months of blockade by Azerbaijan. During the last three months, it was becoming increasingly difficult to find food in totally isolated Karabakh, and Mileta’s family ate only once each day. She says that pretty much every displaced person she met on the road had stomach problems from months of malnutrition.

Mileta’s family managed to get to the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh from Martakert/Aghdara with the little gasoline they had. On the way, chaos erupted. There were rumors that civilians would be evacuated. Nobody knew whether the Lachin corridor connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh would be open for them to flee.

The rumors turned out to be false. The vast majority of people ended up sleeping wherever they could while waiting for their next move. Mileta and her children slept in their car in Stepanakert/Khankendi, not knowing where to go or what to do. Finally, Azerbaijan opened Lachin corridor on September 24, and Mileta’s family passed through to Armenia.

https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/latest/three-years-thrice-displaced-nagorno-karabakh