Soviet Armenian diplomat Georgy Ter-Ghazaryants dies in Moscow aged 100

Soviet Armenian diplomat, former USSR ambassador to several African countries, Georgy Ter-Ghazaryants, died in Moscow at the age of 100, the SHOT Telegram account informs.

The well-known Communist Party figure died on December 31, a few hours before the New Year.

Ter-Ghazaryants’ body was found in his apartment in the Russian capital by his 61-year-old daughter.

There were no signs of violent death on his body.

The initial cause of death is a heart attack.

Georgy Ter-Ghazaryants fought in the Great Patriotic War in World War II, then he was the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Comerit’ Union of Armenia, and in 1973 he went to Africa, where he served as the ambassador of the USSR to Senegal, Gambia, and Zimbabwe until 1987.

https://news.am/eng/news/800570.html