Lawyer calls for release of all ‘political prisoners’ in Armenia

Human rights activist Ruben Melikyan on Tuesday visited oppositionists Armen Ashotyan and Narek Malyan held in prison and called for the release of all “political prisoners” in Armenia.

“I started the working year by visiting political prisoners Armen Ashotyan and Narek Malyan. Freedom to all political prisoners! Freedom to Armenia, which remains in the grip of an unjust and anti-Armenian regime,” he posted on Facebook.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/01/03/lawyer-political-prisoners/2947235