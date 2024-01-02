German police manage to prevent Islamist attack on Catholic cathedral in Cologne

Four individuals have been detained in connection with a suspected attack plan. Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne expressed gratitude to the security forces during the New Year’s Eve Mass for their dedication to ensuring religious freedom amidst threats.

Joachin Meisner Hertz

(ZENIT News / Cologne, 01.02.2024).- The city of Cologne experienced a Christmas and New Year’s Eve on high alert due to a terrorist threat. Despite the massive presence of around 1,000 police officers and additional security measures, a sense of tension and concern marked the New Year’s Eve festivities. In an urgent press conference, Herbert Reul, the Minister of the Interior for North Rhine-Westphalia, informed the public that three individuals had been detained in connection with a suspected attack plan.

The city had been placed on maximum alert after receiving a warning about a potential Islamist attack. The police secured the cathedral and its surroundings to ensure safety during the celebrations. Despite the heightened tension, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki expressed gratitude to the security forces during the New Year’s Eve Mass for their dedication to securing religious freedom amidst the threats.

On New Year’s Eve, a fourth person was detained in connection with the alleged attack plans. All individuals detained, according to the Cologne police, appear to be linked to a broader network operating across various federal authorities and states, as well as internationally. While a judge decided to end the detention of three of the suspects, a fourth person remains in police custody.

The cathedral’s rector, Monsignor Guido Assmann, expressed satisfaction with the commitment and identification of the police officers at Cologne Cathedral. He noted that the special situation had united the community, demonstrating solidarity in challenging times.

Security measures will remain in effect until further notice, with an assessment planned to determine whether restrictions can be eased in the future. Access to the cathedral will continue to be exclusive to worshipers, who must undergo security checks and body searches to enter.

