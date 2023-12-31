Greek President expressed Greece’s support to Patriarchate of Jerusalem

In a recent telephone conversation with Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, conveyed her warmest wishes for health and peace to all members of the Brotherhood of the Holy Sepulchre.

Sakellaropoulou reiterated Greece’s full support to the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem which, once again in its long history, is called upon, as she pointed out, to carry out its mission in very difficult times.

Finally, she expressed a wish for a swift normalization of the situation and the healing of the wounds that the war has inevitably inflicted on the lives of our fellow human beings.

Source: ANA-MPA / Translated by Thanos Chrysanthopoulos

