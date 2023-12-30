France strongly condemns violence targeting Armenian community in Jerusalem’s Old City

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. France has strongly condemned the violence against the Armenian community in Jerusalem’s Old City.

“France strongly condemns the acts of violence carried out yesterday against the Armenian community in the Old City of Jerusalem, which comes after multiple attacks in recent months by violent extremists,” the French consulate-general in Jerusalem said on X.

It added that the Israeli authorities must prevent such acts of violence.

“It is the responsibility of the Israeli authorities to prevent such acts of violence, as well as any challenge to the status quo. France reiterates its solidarity with the Armenian community of the Old City of Jerusalem and will continue to monitor the situation with the greatest attention,” the French consulate-general said.

On December 28, more than 30 armed assailants stormed into the Cow’s Garden area in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem and violently attacked a group of Armenian clerics and laymen, as well as other representatives of the Armenian community.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1127224/