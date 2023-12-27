Russian diplomat: Armenia receives significant dividends from participation in EAEU

Armenia’s economic indicators continue to grow at a high rate, Yerevan receives significant dividends from participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), TASS reported, citing Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“From year to year, high rates of growth in the economic indicators of Armenia are observed. We see that Yerevan receives significant dividends from its participation in the union, despite some controversial statements by representatives of the republic, with our Armenian partners, as well as with the rest of the member states EAEU, we are building a constructive, depoliticized dialogue,” Zakharova said at a briefing, answering a question about Armenia’s chairmanship of the EAEU in 2024.

The diplomat recalled the statement Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had made at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on December 25 in St. Petersburg. Then he said that Yerevan focuses on fulfilling tasks within the EAEU in the medium and long term. According to Zakharova, Russia supports the spirit of its partners for “further fruitful work aimed at strengthening and developing Eurasian economic integration.”

The EAEU member states are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Panorama.AM