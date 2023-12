Pashinyan, Aliyev discuss ‘Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agenda’

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the unofficial CIS summit in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday.

Pashinyan’s spokeswoman, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, told Lurer.com that they discussed the “Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agenda” during their unofficial contacts.

“The discussions were held in a bilateral format,” she added without elaborating further.

Panorama.AM