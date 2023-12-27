Construction of Mosque Resumes at Apostolos Andreas Monastery in Turkish-Occupied Cyprus

According to reports from the Turkish Cypriot press, construction on a mosque (referred to as a ‘masjid’) at Apostolos Andreas Monastery in Turkish-occupied Cyprus has recommenced. The ongoing work for the mosque is situated in the vicinity of the cells of Apostolos Andreas Monastery , where officials from the “municipality” of Aegialousa are overseeing the project.

As reported by Turkish Cypriot website bugunkibris, the “mayor” of Rizokarpaso – Yialousa, Hamit Bakirci, confirmed the continuation of the masjid’s construction, detailing plans for its utilization. “There are 12 rooms (cells). We have initiated repairs; two will be designated for the masjid. The remaining cells will be converted into accommodations equipped with shower facilities, toilets, beds, and air conditioning. Our aim is to offer accommodation for tourists visiting the area. We’re aiming to open by summer,” stated the mayor.

He also emphasized efforts to gentrify the surrounding square, a pivotal site for religious tourism. “We’re revitalizing the square, the hub of religious tourism. The streets and square are undergoing improvements. We aim for incoming tourists not to see them in their current state,” he highlighted, ensuring that the planned masjid would not overshadow the significance of the monastery.

The Turkish Cypriot website recalls that the masjid’s construction project at Apostolos Andreas Monastery had previously been halted amidst reactions earlier in the summer.

Source: CNA / sigmalive.com

Article translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

