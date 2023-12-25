Mathematics teacher Sevada Khojabaghyan wins Armenia’s ‘Hero of Our Times’ award ceremony main prize (VIDEO)

The “Hero of Our Times 2023” award ceremony took place Sunday, the main prize of which was awarded to mathematics specialist, teacher, author of school manuals, school founder Sevada Khojabaghyan from Goris city. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote about this on Facebook.

“The award ceremony will be broadcast in its entirety on January 1, on Public Television and on my Facebook page,” added Pashinyan.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan, speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, members of the Security Council and government, MPs, provincial governors, and several other officials also attended the aforesaid award ceremony.

The awards were given to 12 participants of the “Hero of Our Times” program prepared by the Public Relations and Information Center of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

https://news.am/eng/news/799393.html#google_vignette