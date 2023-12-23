Serena Williams donates breast milk to those in need

Tennis legend Serena Williams, the wife of Armenian-American entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, has generously donated her breast milk to mums who cannot produce their own.

The mum of two, who welcomed her second child Adira, in August 2023, decided to donate her leftover breast milk during a recent trip to New York, the Daily Mirror reported.

She shared a video on Instagram showing packets of her breast milk in a fridge, with a caption saying: “On a recent trip to NY I had leftover breast milk.

“After going through a screening I was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home. I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk. It felt amazing. BTW Someone out there is getting some super soldier milk.” In the clip, Serena said she was “really excited” and “super excited to just help in some way.”

Earlier this month, the former World No. 1 revealed an unusual benefit of her breast milk – it cured her sunburn. She shared this unique skincare tip with her 1.6 million TikTok followers, explaining: “I have sensitive skin, so I was in the sun… long story,” she said. “Anyway, I’m trying some breast milk.

“It works for my kid, like they say, put breast milk on everything, and I have a lot of extra. So I’m gonna try it for a week or so under my eye and see how it goes.” She added: “I mean, it already feels better because, like, it hurts. I’ll let you guys know how it goes.” Williams gave birth to Adira six years after welcoming Olympia into the world.

