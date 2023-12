Ozbiliz: Armenian football will never be the same again

Retired midfielder Aras Ozbiliz, who is running for president of Armenia’s Football Federation, has expressed gratitude to all this supporters.

“I want to say thank you to everybody who has been with me on this amazing journey,” he wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

“Regardless of the result of today Armenian football will never be the same again!” Ozbiliz stated.

