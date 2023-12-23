Mkhitaryan endorses Ozbiliz for FFA president

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has endorsed retired midfielder Aras Ozbiliz for president of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA).

“I am pleased to see that such a high profile sportsman and personality like Aras Ozbiliz is a candidate for the FFA‘s presidency,” he said in a social media post on Friday.

“I am convinced that his knowledge on and off the field will benefit the growth of football in our country. I stand by you my friend and I wish you the best of luck!” Mkhitaryan added.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/12/23/Mkhitaryan-Ozbiliz/2943389