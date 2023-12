Magnitude 4․6 quake hits Iran, felt in Armenia

A magnitude 4․6 earthquake struck Iran early on Saturday morning.

The quake was 33 km northeast of the city of Tabriz and at a depth of 10 km, the Armenian Interior Ministry reported.

The tremors were felt in a number of settlements of Armenia’s Syunik Province, measured at 2-3.

