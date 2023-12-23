Horrific murder of a 4-year-old Armenian boy in front of his parents in California: two people arrested

A horrific tragedy occurred last Friday, December 15, in the city of Lancaster, Los Angeles County: a 4-year-old boy, Gore Adamian, was shot and killed in front of his parents, writes Nation World News.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, at around 7:30 p.m., the couple were out grocery shopping with their four-year-old son in the back seat when another driver pulled them over and then followed them.

As the family slowed down, the other driver pulled up to their car and began shooting, killing the four-year-old boy.

When shots rang out, people from nearby businesses rushed to the Armenian family’s aid, but unfortunately the four-year-old boy was killed.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering the child: 29-year-old Byron Burkhart and 27-year-old Alexandria Gentile.

Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris called what happened “the worst form of domestic terrorism.”

“You can’t come into cities and shoot four-year-old children … I’m not a big supporter of the death penalty. But some crimes require a little bit more than what they give people because the situation is getting worse,” the mayor said.

