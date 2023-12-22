Christian religious leaders of the Holy Land Churches plea for permanent humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

In a powerful demonstration of unity and Christian values, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, delivered a compelling speech on behalf of all the Patriarchs and Heads of churches in the Holy Land, during the annual holiday meeting with President Isaac Herzog of Israel, demanding an immediate cessation of military activity in Gaza.

Addressing the critical issues facing the Holy Land, the Patriarch of Jerusalem emphasized the common moral values inherent in the great monotheistic faiths. He underscored the sanctity of every human life, the imperative for dignity, and the pursuit of freedom, safety, and security for all residents of the diverse Holy Land.

At the heart of the Patriarch’s address was a poignant call to action – an urgent plea for an immediate permanent humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The leaders of the Holy Land Churches united in their commitment to peace, recognize the deepening humanitarian crisis and the suffering of innocent civilians caught in the midst of conflict. Their appeal resonates as a compassionate response to the ongoing violence that plagues the region.

Rejecting the notion of a military solution, the Heads of Churches advocated for dialogue and reconciliation as the only sustainable paths to peace. The call for a permanent ceasefire is not only an expression of moral values but a collective rejection of cycles of violence that have proven ineffective in bringing lasting peace.

Amidst the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict, the leaders of the churches of the Holy Land stress the importance of acting swiftly, urging that no more innocent lives be lost. His Beatitude’s speech embraces the season of light and hope, expressing a collective aspiration for a better future where shared moral and spiritual values foster prosperity for all.

As the Holy Land enters the holiday season, the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem extend warm wishes for peace and goodwill. Their collective hope is for a workable and lasting peace to be realized in the coming New Year, bringing solace to the Holy Land.

Source: Patriarchate of Jerusalem

