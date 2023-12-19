UEFA Futsal Champions League 2024 final to take place in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) will host the UEFA Futsal Champions League 2024 final. The decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee, the FFA said in a press release.

“The application of the Football Federation of Armenia was announced the winner in the competition among the football federations of Greece, Lithuania, Poland, Spain and Switzerland. Thus, for the first time, the final of the European Cup in any game sport will be held in Armenia. Spanish sides Barcelona and Palma Futsal, as well as Portuguese Sporting and Benfica, will take part in the final of 4 of the UEFA Futsal Champions League. Armenian futsal national team goalkeeper Luan Muller is playing for the UEFA Futsal Champions League current champion Palma Futsal. Luan was named the player of the UEFA Futsal Champions League 2023 final tournament. The semifinals will take place on May 3, the match for the third place and the final on May 5. All the matches will take place in Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex,” the FFA said.

