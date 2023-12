Portion of Ledoyen Square in Champs-Élysées to be renamed Charles Aznavour Garden

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. In honor of Charles Aznavour’s centennial in 2024, the city of Paris will pay tribute to the late French-Armenian artist and humanitarian by renaming a portion of Ledoyen Square in the Champs-Élysées gardens to Charles Aznavour Garden, the Aznavour Foundation said in a statement.

This particular area will be temporarily closed for renovation and improvement, with the intention of reopening to the public in the spring of 2024.

