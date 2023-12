Lights of Armenia’s main Christmas tree to be switched on today

A solemn ceremony of lighting up Armenia’s main Christmas tree will be held in Yerevan on Tuesday evening.

The ceremony in Yerevan’s central Republic Square is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., the Yerevan Municipality reported.

A concert featuring the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and celebrities, as well as fireworks are also planned.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/12/19/lighting-Christmas-tree/2941565