Armenia’s Pashinyan: Our negotiation package was delayed because Azerbaijan rejected 4 consecutive meetings

There is some mobility in the negotiation process. The negotiation process, by the way, is related to the matter of platforms as well. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted this in an interview with Public Television, in connection with the peace talks with Azerbaijan.

“The negotiation process should have some predictability. And now yes, there should be negotiations and it is very important that these negotiations be based on the principles already agreed upon; on the three principles agreed upon at the Brussels platform. We [Armenia] imagine the peace process like that. And the negotiation process, yes, continues, including in online mode because you know, we have given our proposals to Azerbaijan, now we are waiting for their response,” Pashinyan said.

And referring to the accusation that Armenia did not submit its proposals to Azerbaijan for months, the PM said: “Our proposals were ready and constant meetings were planned in the near future. Our negotiation package was delayed because Azerbaijan rejected four meetings in a row, when the meetings were part of the process of transferring that negotiation package. But even now, I consider that the negotiations continue on the text of the peace treaty because if it is not possible to discuss face-to-face now, that work is also a negotiation, although there are contacts at the working level, the contacts we talked about, you know, there may also be new contacts.”

https://news.am/eng/news/798639.html#google_vignette