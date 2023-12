Armenia included in top 10 most desirable emerging destinations

Armenia made it to the Top Ten Most Desirable Emerging Destinations at the prestigious Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards in London, informed the Tourism Committee of Armenia.

“A rich tapestry of culture, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality make Armenia a must-visit destination,” the committee added on Facebook.

