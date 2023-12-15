Yerevan New Year Tree lighting ceremony to be held on December 19

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The New Year Tree lighting ceremony will be held on December 19 in Yerevan’s Republic Square, at 19:30 to the music of Aram Khachatryan.

Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan said on social media.

In addition to the main Christmas tree of the Republic, the lights of the streets and bridges in the administrative districts of the capital will also be lit.

Yerevan Mayor noted that on the same day, a Christmas fair will be opened in Yerevan 2750th Anniversary Park.

