Armenian GM sole leader of European Rapid Chess Championship

Armenian GM Haik Martirosyan is the sole leader of the European Rapid Chess Championship 2023.

Thursday was the first game day and Haik won all 6 games, the Armenian Chess Federation reported.

The remaining rounds will take place on Friday.

The other Armenian chess player, IM Emin Ohanyan, has 4 points.

Details can be found here.

