Serzh Sargsyan: No statement can dissolve Artsakh Republic

Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan has shrugged off the statement on the dissolution of the Artsakh Republic signed by its President Samvel Shakhramanyan.

He signed a decree to dissolve Artsakh’s all state institutions from 1 January 2024 in line with the ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan in September.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic cannot be dissolved by anyone’s statement,” Sargsyan told reporters following a court hearing in his trial on Thursday.

Separately, the ex-president refused to comment on the would-be peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“How can I make any comments If I haven’t seen the document?” he said, calling out the Armenian authorities for failure to disclose the agreement.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/12/14/Serzh-Sargsyan/2939807