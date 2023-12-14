Pashinyan: Armenia ready to restore railway link with Azerbaijan

Armenia is ready to restore the railway communication with Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

“The first is the northern route, which connects Azerbaijan’s Kazakh region with Armenia’s Tavush Province. The second is the southern route linking the western regions of Azerbaijan to the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic,” Pashinyan said, addressing the ministerial meeting of the Landlocked Developing Countries held in Yerevan.

“We believe that Azerbaijan’s western regions can be connected with the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic and the outside world also through the northern route,” he added.

The premier said that highways can have northern, middle and southern routes, which will open up new opportunities for the region.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/12/14/Pashinyan-rail-link/2939569