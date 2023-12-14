Armenia’s Hripsime Khurshudyan wins gold at IWF Grand Prix

Hripsime Khurshudyan of Armenia has captured a gold medal at the IWF Grand Prix II in Doha, Qatar

The athlete lifted a total of 232kg (106kg in snatch and 126kg in clean and jerk) to win the gold medal in the women’s 87kg weight category on Wednesday.

The 87kg bronze went to Tatev Hakobyan who lifted 230kg (107kg in snatch and 123kg in clean and jerk).

Armenia’s Aleksandra Grigoryan earned a bronze medal at the IWF Grand Prix earlier last week.

The IWF Grand Prix II Weightlifting 2023, a Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier, is being held in Doha from December 4 to 14.

