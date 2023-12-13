Where will Pope Francis be buried? He himself makes it known

The Roman basilica of St. Mary Major is the place chosen by Pope Francis to be buried.

JORGE ENRIQUE MÚJICA

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 12.13.2023).- “The place is already prepared,” replied the Pope to a question about his death. The question was posed by N+, a Mexican news network under the Televisa brand. But where is this place? Francisco also specified: “And as I always promised the Virgin (…) I want to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore.”

If one Roman church has become associated with Pope Francis, it is precisely the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, one of the four major Roman basilicas. It is the first church dedicated to the Virgin Mary in the history of humanity and the place where Pope Francis goes before each apostolic journey and upon his return. Perhaps in this context, we should also understand the recent gift that the Pontiff gave to the Marian devotion revered there: golden roses on December 8.

Pope Francis opens his heart even more and explains why there: “Yes, because it is my great devotion. My great devotion. And before, when I used to come, I always went there on Sunday mornings when I was in Rome, spent some time there. There is a very strong connection.”

