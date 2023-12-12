“In the footsteps of the pearl… From Armenia to Japan”. the presentation of the picture book of Japanese scholar Anna Vardanyan took place (photos)

A few days ago, a closed presentation of the Japanologist Anna Vardanyan’s book “In the Footsteps of the Pearls from Armenia to Japan” took place at the Opera Suite Hotel. Novelist, poet, member of the Writers’ Union of Armenia, editor of the book Armenuhi Sisyan and head of the Decorative-Applied Arts Department at the National Gallery of Armenia, Doctor of Philosophy in Arts Satenik Chookaszian gave speeches during the presentation. At the end of the event, an interview was held with the author of the book about the research process, the idea behind the creation of the book, and the journey from Armenia to Japan in the footsteps of the pearls.

The book is an innovative, comprehensive scientific work on pearl-making in the Armenian language professional literature, in which the Japanologist puts forward theses regarding the acquisition and use of pearls in the Armenian highlands, presents in detail the invention of the acquisition of pearls by the Japanese Kokichi Mikimoto and its revolutionary impact on the future course of the pearl industry in the world.

The book presents the discovery of hydrogeology, established by the Armenian scientist Ruben Orbeli, diving and the mysteries of Leonardo da Vinci, as well as the use of pearls in Armenian goldsmiths, silversmiths, national costumes, church ritual accessories, folk tales and pharmaceutics.

In addition to being scientific, the book also features innovative approaches.

The proceeds from the sale of the book “In the Footsteps of the Pearls from Armenia to Japan” will be directed to “The Armenian Crown” project, which is dedicated to one of the unique queens of the most luxurious period of Armenian history – the “Cilician Keran Queen of Armenians” and will be shown on “Netflix” (director Armen Piri Masihi).

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2023/12/12/book/4046830