Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan to Donald Tusk: Unfortunately, the great tragedy I spoke about took place

Serzh Sargsyan, third President of Armenia and chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, sent a congratulatory message to Donald Tusk on his election as Prime Minister of Poland. The message reads as follows:

“Dear Mr. Tusk,

I cordially congratulate you on your election to the high position of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland.

The results of the elections testify without any doubt to a high degree of trust the citizens of Poland have in you, in your abilities to ensure a steadfast development of the country, as well as show great demand which your reputation and rich experience hold.

I wish you unbound energy and success in the implementation of your high mission. I also wish wellbeing and advancement to the friendly people of Poland. Being familiar with your abilities, I am sure that stated by you “positive political changes in Poland” are forthcoming indeed.

In my last letter to you, which was written on 17.10.2020 in one part of my Fatherland, namely Nagorno Karabakh (the Republic of Artsakh) I stated my public and private appeal to you, as one of Europe’s leading politicians, to save my people from extermination.

Unfortunately, the great tragedy I spoke about took place: in the 21st century, right before the eyes of the civilized world, the Armenian people in Artsakh were subjected to ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan which made it its state policy. One hundred fifty thousand Armenians left their ancient Homeland, nobody is left.

However, we are confident that the problem has not been solved, it cannot be solved that way, the Armenian page of Artsakh is not closed.

I once again congratulate you and send you my best wishes.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

https://news.am/eng/news/797325.html