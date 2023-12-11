Sona Karapoghosyan, has been elected as a voting member of the Golden Globes

Armenian Film Society is pleased to announce that a member of our team, Sona Karapoghosyan, has been elected as a voting member of the Golden Globes as a result of our lobbying.

Sona Karapoghosyan is a contributing writer for Armenian Film Society.

In April 2023, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced a new list of members to its voting body, after publicly committing to significantly expanding their voting base after facing scandal and upheaval for their lack of diversity. The list included hundreds of journalists from around the world, but not a single Armenian was invited to join.

In June 2023, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was replaced as the backers of the Golden Globe Awards following the acquisition of all their assets, rights and properties by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge.

Armenian Film Society spent part of this year working closely with the Golden Globes with the goal of having Armenians represented in their voting body. Their reception was positive. In October 2023, the Golden Globes announced additional new voters to their voting body for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards: among those names, Sona Karapoghosyan from Armenia.

We are incredibly proud of this moment for our organization; while there is more work to be done to include Armenians on the global stage, we now have a seat at the table. This marks the first time a member of the Golden Globes is from Armenia.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards is scheduled for January 7, 2024.

Source : https://www.facebook.com/armenianfilmsociety