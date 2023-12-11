Israel damages Gaza Catholic parish with airstrike

In addition, the parish has run out of fuel, depriving the community of electricity and any stable means of communication.

(ZENIT News / Gaza City, 12.11.2023).- Gaza’s only Catholic church was damaged in an attack over the second weekend.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has confirmed to the Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) that shrapnel from Israeli army strikes on nearby buildings destroyed water tanks and solar panels on the roofs of Holy Family Church and associated parish buildings in Gaza City.

Cars and other parts of the parish compound were also damaged.

A local ACN partner said, “Only a miracle prevented a major catastrophe from befalling us.”

Last month, ACN reported that the Rosary Sisters congregation and a priest were caring for 750 displaced Christians – including 100 children and 70 people with special needs – in the parish.

With the situation in Gaza becoming more desperate by the day, thousands of Christians in the Holy Land have already benefited from ACN’s assistance, which includes meals, food stamps, rent payments and utility bills, and medical supplies.

