MFA: Turkey welcomes confidence-building agreements between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Turkey welcomes the agreements aimed at confidence-building between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

The document states that Turkey welcomes the decision to take some concrete steps aimed at confidence-building between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which was announced in a joint statement by the administration of the president of Azerbaijan and the office of the prime minister of Armenia, and supports the decision to continue discussions on taking additional steps in this direction.

The statement adds that Turkey is in favor of the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia before long, and as one of the most important foundations for the establishment of stable peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

On Thursday evening, it was reported that Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on steps aimed at confidence-building between them. And within the framework of these measures, Azerbaijan will release 32 Armenian soldiers, and Armenia will release two Azerbaijani soldiers.

