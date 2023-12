Strong quake hits Azerbaijan, also felt in Armenia

The seismological network of Armenia on Thursday recorded a magnitude-5.6 earthquake in Azerbaijan, at 8:15am local time, 61 kilometers north of Sumgait city, and 18 kilometers beneath the surface.

It measured magnitude 7 to 8 at the epicenter.

The seismic activity was felt also in Noyemberyan, Ijevan, Dilijan, and Berd cities, as well as in Achajur village of Armenia’s Tavush Province.