Patriarchal Divine Liturgy in Myra, Lycia

On December 6, 2023, a pilgrimage was organized to Myra in Lycia (Demre) to celebrate the memory of Saint Nicholas. The Divine Liturgy was predicated by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, assisted by their Eminences the Senior Metropolitans Emmanuel of Chalcedon, Apostolos of Derka, Metropolitans Andrew of Arkalochori and Job of Pisidia, and His Excellency Bishop Amvrosios of Eudociada, in the presence of many faithful from our metropolis, from other cities from Turkey and from Greece.