YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Denmark’s parliament adopts a law making it illegal to burn the Quran or other religious texts.

The bill, which prohibits “inappropriate treatment of writings with significant religious importance for a recognized religious community”, was passed with 94 votes in favor and 77 opposed, BBC reports.



According to the source, those who break the law would be punished with fines or up to two years in prison.

