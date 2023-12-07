Baku, Yerevan agree to swap captured servicemen

BAKU, December 7. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to exchange servicemen that were ever detained in the past by both sides.

“As a result of talks between the administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement was reached to take tangible steps to build confidence between the two countries. Guided by the principles of humanism and as a goodwill gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian servicemen. In turn, the Republic of Armenia, guided by the principles of humanism and as a goodwill gesture, releases 2 Azerbaijani servicemen,” said a joint statement of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration and the Armenian Prime Minister’s Office, according to the Azertag news agency.

According to the report, there are no leaders of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh “and other war criminals” among the 32 military personnel that Baku will hand over to Yerevan.

“Of the persons handed over to the Armenian side, 26 are persons detained in the Hadrut Region in December 2020, and the other 6 were detained at the border at different times,” the news agency said.

TASS