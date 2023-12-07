Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on release of detainees in landmark agreement towards peace

32 Armenian, 2 Azerbaijani soldiers released as both sides sees ‘historical chance to achieve long-awaited peace in region,’ says joint statement

Alperen Aktas and Faruk Zorlu

ISTANBUL

Azerbaijan and Armenia on Thursday agreed to the mutual release of detainees, according to a joint statement from the two countries, in a step towards peace.

“The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan share the view that there is a historical chance to achieve a long-awaited peace in the region. Two countries reconfirm their intention to normalize relations and to reach the peace treaty on the basis of respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to the statement quoted by Azerbaijan’s state-run news agency AZERTAC.

As part of the agreement reached on taking “tangible steps” towards building confidence between two countries, Azerbaijan released 32 Armenian soldiers in exchange for two Azerbaijani soldiers “as driven by values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill.”

AA