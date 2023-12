Armenia’s Manuel Petrosyan wins Kazakhstan Chess Cup

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Grandmaster Manuel Petrosyan has become the winner of the Kazakhstan Cup.

The Kazakhstan Cup was held using the knockout system. Among the 16 participating chess players, Petrosyan competed with Iranian chess player Bardia Daneshvar in the final and won with a score of 1:5-0:5.

Manuel Petrosyan had the highest rating at the tournament held in Almaty.

