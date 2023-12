Armenia’s Aleksandra Grigoryan wins bronze at IWF Grand Prix

Armenia’s Aleksandra Grigoryan earned a bronze medal on day three of the IWF Grand Prix II in Doha, Qatar, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reported.

Grigoryan, 18, made 81-108-189 to win the bronze medal in the 55kg weight class on Wednesday.

The IWF Grand Prix II Weightlifting 2023, a Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier, is being held in Doha from December 4 to 14.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/12/07/Aleksandra-Grigoryan-Grand-Prix/2936627