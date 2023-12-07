Armenian teacher wounded in Russia school shooting

An eighth-grade girl started shooting in School No. 5 in Bryansk, Russia Thursday morning.

She opened fire on her classmates during biology class.

As a result, five people were injured, two died, including the shooter; she committed suicide.

Biology teacher Ofelia Mkrtchyan, 26, saved most of the children during this shooting.

Several schoolchildren told the Russian media that when 14-year-old Alina opened fire, this Russian Armenian teacher “covered the children with her body, and this is why she was injured.”

Without her aforesaid actions, there could have been more victims.

The schoolchildren added that she needed medical help after that.

According to preliminary data, the 14-year-old shooter went up to the fourth floor, entered the aforesaid classroom, and opened fire.

The children hid under their desks, and the teachers tried to talk to her, but in vain.

During this incident, the twin sister of the shooter was also in biology class.

The aforesaid eighth grader had shot with a shotgun belonging to her father. She hid this weapon in a pipe and took it to school. As TASS reports, the metal detector did not work in the aforementioned school.

The shooter’s parents were detained, and he father was questioned.

A murder case has been opened into this incident.

