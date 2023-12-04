Azerbaijan announces restoring Armenian church in Karabakh’s Hadrut as ‘Caucasus Albanian’ house of worship

Azerbaijan has announced restoring the St. Harutyun (Resurrection) Armenian church of Hadrut city in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a “Caucasus Albanian” church, reports the Artsakh State Public Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage.

“According to the newly-developed master plan of Hadrut city, it will be restored in the near future, after carrying out archaeological excavations. Also, it is planned to create in the church a museum representing the ‘[Caucasus] Albanian’ culture,” added the aforesaid council.

