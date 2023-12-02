Pope at climate change summit: the problem is not the number of births

“I too, who bear the name of Francis, would like to say to you with sincerity of heart: let us leave behind our divisions and join forces! And, with God’s help, let us emerge from the night of war and environmental devastation to transform our common future into a luminous dawn,” the Pope told the Summit against Climate Change in an address read by his Secretary of State.

(ZENIT News / Dubai, 12.02.2023).- We present Pope Francis’s speech prepared for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), taking place from November 30 to December 12, 2023, in Expo City, Dubai. The speech was read by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, as the Pope had to cancel his participation due to health reasons.

***

Mr President,

Mr Secretary-General of the United Nations,

Distinguished Heads of State and Government,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Sadly, I am unable to be present with you, as I had greatly desired. Even so, I am with you, because time is short. I am with you because now more than ever, the future of us all depends on the present that we now choose.

I am with you because the destruction of the environment is an offence against God, a sin that is not only personal but also structural, one that greatly endangers all human beings, especially the most vulnerable in our midst and threatens to unleash a conflict between generations. I am with you because climate change is “a global social issue and one intimately related to the dignity of human life” (Apostolic Exhortation Laudate Deum, 3). I am with you to raise the question which we must answer now: Are we working for a culture of life or a culture of death? To all of you I make this heartfelt appeal: Let us choose life! Let us choose the future! May we be attentive to the cry of the earth, may we hear the plea of the poor, may we be sensitive to the hopes of the young and the dreams of children! We have a grave responsibility: to ensure that they not be denied their future.

It has now become clear that the climate change presently taking place stems from the overheating of the planet, caused chiefly by the increase of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere due to human activity, which in recent decades has proved unsustainable for the ecosystem. The drive to produce and possess has become an obsession, resulting in an inordinate greed that has made the environment the object of unbridled exploitation. The climate, run amok, is crying out to us to halt this illusion of omnipotence. Let us once more recognize our limits, with humility and courage, as the sole path to a life of authentic fulfilment.

