Armenia’s Wings of Tatev again named World’s Leading Cable Car Ride

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Wings of Tatev has been recognized as the winner in the “The World’s Leading Cable Car Ride” nomination at the World Travel Awards 2023. For the 2nd time in the “Leading Cable Car in the World” category, Wings of Tatev has secured 1st place.

According to the results of an open vote, the Armenian cable car, Wings of Tatev, has been recognized as the best in the world, surpassing competitors from Bolivia, Brazil, Vietnam, Canada, New Zealand, the USA, and South Africa, Wings of Tatev said in a statement.

Today, David Vardanyan, the son of Ruben Vardanyan, the founder of the Wings of Tatev project, received the honorary prize at the 30th awards ceremony of the prestigious International World Travel Awards in Dubai.

It is a great honor for us to receive such a prestigious international recognition. This award strengthens Armenia’s status as a leading tourist destination. This victory belongs to all of us. We express our deep gratitude to everyone who voted for Wings of Tatev and helped raise Armenia’s honor in the international tourism arena,” Wings of Tatev said in the statement.

The Wings of Tatev project is part of the “Tatev Revival” program, initiated by Ruben Vardanyan and Veronika Zonabend. The aerial tramway is managed by Impulse Business Management.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1125398/